Nippon Steel: CFIUS Referred Decision in U.S. Steel Bid to Biden
16:58 JST, December 24, 2024
WASHINGTON — Nippon Steel Corp. said on Tuesday it had been informed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which had been reviewing its proposed buyout of major steel maker United States Steel Corp., that the committee had not reached unanimity, referring the decision to U.S President Joe Biden. The president must make a decision within 15 days.
The company said in a statement that it strongly hoped the president would carefully reflect on the commitment it had made, which aimed to maintain U.S. jobs and would ultimately strengthen U.S. security.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
-
Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
-
Yomiuri 333 Stock Index Raises Investor Expectations in Japan; Equal Weighting To Provide New Perspective
-
Nissan President Uchida Facing Hard Time on 5 Years After Taking Office; Future of Nissan Uncertain
-
China’s New Energy Vehicles Dominating Domestic Market; Japanese, European Automakers Losing Ground
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Kansai Economic Delegation Meets China Vice Premier, Confirm Cooperation; China Called to Expand Domestic Demand
- Yomiuri Stock Index to Launch in March; 333 Companies to be Equally Weighted
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Yomiuri 333 Stock Index Raises Investor Expectations in Japan; Equal Weighting To Provide New Perspective
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)