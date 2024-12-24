Nippon Steel: CFIUS Referred Decision in U.S. Steel Bid to Biden

REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi/File Photo

The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019.

WASHINGTON — Nippon Steel Corp. said on Tuesday it had been informed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which had been reviewing its proposed buyout of major steel maker United States Steel Corp., that the committee had not reached unanimity, referring the decision to U.S President Joe Biden. The president must make a decision within 15 days.

The company said in a statement that it strongly hoped the president would carefully reflect on the commitment it had made, which aimed to maintain U.S. jobs and would ultimately strengthen U.S. security.