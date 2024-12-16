MUFG Bank Ordered to Report on Safe Deposit Box Thefts
15:57 JST, December 16, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Financial Services Agency has ordered MUFG Bank to submit a report on a former employee stealing over ¥1 billion in customer assets from safe deposit boxes, people familiar with the matter said Monday.
The Japanese bank dismissed the employee in her 40s, who was in charge of managing safe deposit boxes at two branches in Tokyo, on Nov. 14.
According to MUFG Bank, cash, jewelry and other items belonging to around 60 clients were stolen from safe deposit boxes at its Nerima and Tamagawa branches, a case that has been under police investigation.
