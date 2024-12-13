Japan’s Kura Sushi Unveils Special Menu with 70 Dishes from Around the World to Be Offered at 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo
15:07 JST, December 13, 2024
Major conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain Kura Sushi, Inc. unveiled a special menu to be served at its location at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo site which features dishes from 70 countries and regions that will be participating in the Expo. The dishes will be served on a conveyor belt along with Japanese sushi.
The 70 dishes include Turkish meat dish kebab and Vietnamese spring rolls, as well as pescado con coco, a fish dish with coconut sauce from the Dominican Republic. Twenty four of the 70 dishes were tasted by the countries’ ambassadors and prepared with their input.
Each restaurant will offer one of the dishes nationwide from Feb. 7, to help build momentum for the opening of the Expo.
“We would like to provide a dining experience that will unite everyone in the world,” said Vice President Makoto Tanaka at the press conference.
