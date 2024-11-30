Mitsubishi UFJ to Acquire WealthNavi
16:17 JST, November 30, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said Friday that it will acquire Japanese robo-advisory firm WealthNavi Inc. to reinforce its asset management services for individual customers.
MUFG Bank, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, will launch a tender offer on Monday to buy WealthNavi shares at ¥1,950 per share. The acquisition is expected to cost about ¥99.6 billion.
On Friday, WealthNavi announced its support for the tender offer. The company is expected to be delisted as early as March next year. CEO Kazuhisa Shibayama is expected to stay on for the time being.
In March, MUFG Bank took a stake of over 15% in WealthNavi and made it an equity-method affiliate. It now plans to acquire all WealthNavi shares and make it a wholly owned subsidiary.
The Mitsubishi UFJ group plans to use WealthNavi to expand services that offer financial products via smartphone apps.
A robo-adviser provides automated investment recommendations tailored to specific customer needs.
As of the end of October, WealthNavi had ¥1,338.6 billion in customer assets under management.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
-
Japan’s Major Carmakers to Review Production Bases After Trump Win; Mexico Manufactured Vehicles Could be Hit by Tariffs
-
Japanese Companies Sprucing Up Employee Dorms to Attract New Workers, Keep Young Ones They Have
-
Japan’s Economy Expands Annualised 0.9％ in Q3 on Tepid Capex
-
‘Flying Car’ Successfully Tested By Toyota Motor Startup, Moving Automaker Closer to Nearly 80-Year-Old Dream
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention
- APEC Leaders Vow to Maintain Free Trade System