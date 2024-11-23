Ex-MUFG Bank Employee Steals Customer Assets Worth over ¥1 Bil.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A former MUFG Bank employee who was working in over-the-counter operations stole customer assets worth a total of over ¥1 billion at two branches in Tokyo between April 2020 and last month, the Japanese bank said Friday.

The former employee has admitted the theft and was dismissed by the bank on Nov. 14. MUFG Bank is consulting with Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department on the matter.

The former MUFG Bank employee managed safe-deposit boxes and stole cash and precious metals left in those of about 60 customers by illegally taking keys from the Nerima and Tamagawa branches, according to the bank.

The bank discovered the former employee’s misconduct on Oct. 31 after one of the customers reported a problem.

MUFG Bank said in a statement that the incident has shaken the foundation of its business based on trust and confidence and that it will provide compensation sincerely to affected customers.