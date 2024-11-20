Rakuten Launches Unmanned Delivery Service in Tokyo; Robot Brings Goods to 62 Locations in Chuo Ward
2:00 JST, November 20, 2024
Rakuten Group Inc. has started an unmanned delivery service in several areas in and around the Harumi district of Tokyo’s Chuo Ward.
The robot delivers food and other items ordered from collaborating supermarkets or shops via a dedicated smartphone site to one of 62 locations of the purchaser’s choice, including parks, offices and apartment blocks.
The service, which began on Nov. 6, is available across the entirety of the Harumi district as well as parts of the districts of Tsukishima and Kachidoki, which are also in Chuo Ward. Customers can order from among more than 5,300 food and daily-use items at nearby locations of Starbucks Coffee Co., Yoshinoya Co. and Bunka-do supermarket. A delivery fee of ¥100 (including tax) is charged in addition to the price of the goods.
The robot travels automatically along fixed routes but is controlled remotely at crossings and other hazardous points. This is the first time Rakuten has provided an unmanned delivery service in Tokyo, and it aims to gradually expand its areas of operation and collaborating stores.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
-
Japan Business Circle Calls for China Resuming Visa-Free Travel; Keizai Doyukai Visit to Country Marks 1st in 8 Years
-
Major Start-Up Support Center Station Ai Opens in Nagoya; ¥15.3 Bil. Facility Built to Bring Together Emerging Companies
-
Japan’s Major Carmakers to Review Production Bases After Trump Win; Mexico Manufactured Vehicles Could be Hit by Tariffs
-
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Offers New Hires Sure Path to U.S., U.K. Branches, with 40％ of Bank Revenue Already Coming from Abroad
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention