Rakuten Launches Unmanned Delivery Service in Tokyo; Robot Brings Goods to 62 Locations in Chuo Ward

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rakuten Group’s automatic delivery robot runs on the sidewalk of Tokyo’s Harumi district on Nov. 6.

Rakuten Group Inc. has started an unmanned delivery service in several areas in and around the Harumi district of Tokyo’s Chuo Ward.

The robot delivers food and other items ordered from collaborating supermarkets or shops via a dedicated smartphone site to one of 62 locations of the purchaser’s choice, including parks, offices and apartment blocks.

The service, which began on Nov. 6, is available across the entirety of the Harumi district as well as parts of the districts of Tsukishima and Kachidoki, which are also in Chuo Ward. Customers can order from among more than 5,300 food and daily-use items at nearby locations of Starbucks Coffee Co., Yoshinoya Co. and Bunka-do supermarket. A delivery fee of ¥100 (including tax) is charged in addition to the price of the goods.

The robot travels automatically along fixed routes but is controlled remotely at crossings and other hazardous points. This is the first time Rakuten has provided an unmanned delivery service in Tokyo, and it aims to gradually expand its areas of operation and collaborating stores.