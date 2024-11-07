Nintendo’s Switch Successor to Be Backward Compatible; Online Services Also Carried Over to New Console Generation
14:10 JST, November 7, 2024
Nintendo Co. said Wednesday that the successor to its Nintendo Switch flagship game console will be compatible with existing Switch games.
Nintendo Switch Online, a paid service, will be also available on the successor console, the company said.
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa made the announcement during an online management policy briefing.
Nintendo has sold more than 1.3 billion game units for the Switch as of the end of September since its launch in 2017. This is the highest number of sales among the company’s game consoles. Nintendo Switch Online — which allows users to save their game data, play online with others and access retro games — has more than 34 million subscribers.
“We’ve concluded that it would be best that the existing games be playable on the successor console,” Furukawa said.
The company is scheduled to make a formal announcement about the successor console by March next year. Furukawa stopped short of providing the details of the successor, only stating, “We will give you more information at a later date.”
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
-
Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
-
China Struggles to Develop Passenger Jet to Rival Boeing, Airbus; Russian Cooperation Falls
-
Kawasaki Heavy Commemorates Delivery of 5,000th Railcar in U.S.; 40% of Railcars Used in N.Y. are from Kawasaki Heavy
-
Call Centers Using AI to Address Customer Harassment: NTT and Fujitsu Develop Programs to Improve Employee Interactions, Reduce Turnover
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market