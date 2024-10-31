Sake Company Harvests Rice from Tokyo Rooftop Rice Paddy; Growth Delayed due to Bad Weather but Recovered Thanks to Summer Weather
12:21 JST, October 31, 2024
About 20 employees from Hakutsuru Sake Brewing Co. harvested rice on the roof of the company’s Tokyo office in the Ginza district on Wednesday.
The rice, which will be used to make sake, was harvested using sickles.
The company planted about 1,700 plants of the rice variety Hakutsurunishiki, which was developed specifically for its sake, in the 110-square-meter rooftop rice paddy in May.
The growth of the rice plants was delayed this year, mostly due to bad weather right after they were planted. In the summer, the rice grew well as a result of the high temperatures, and the company was able to harvest them at about the same time as an average year.
Hakutsuru Sake Brewing expects to harvest about 50 kilograms from the rice paddy.
Sake made from the rice will be sold in department stores and other shops around June next year.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
-
Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
-
China Struggles to Develop Passenger Jet to Rival Boeing, Airbus; Russian Cooperation Falls
-
Japan Makes Taxi, Bus Driver Jobs More Obtainable for Foreigners; Paper Exams Now Offered in 20 Languages
-
Japanese Cosmetics Firms Competing with South Korean Brands over Inexpensive Products; South Korean Brands Dominating Market Through Social Media
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Asukayama Monorail in Tokyo: Free to Ride!
- Japan Trying to Draw Digital Nomads, Who Are Seen as Beneficial to Economy, Society
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market