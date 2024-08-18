Mos Burger Operator Opens 1st Drink Stand to Reduce Food Waste; Expects to Reduce Food Waste by 4 Tons per Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The first Stand by Mos drink stand is seen at Ikebukuro Station on the Tobu Tojo Line in Tokyo.

The operator of the Mos Burger chain has launched a new business; a drink stand that offers juices and smoothies made from vegetables that cannot be used for its burgers.

Mos Food Services Inc. opened the first Stand by Mos outlet earlier this month at Ikebukuro Station on the Tobu Tojo Line in Tokyo. The drink stand, which measures only about 16 square meters, offers takeout only, with its signature tomato juice priced at 420 yen for 180 milliliters.

The drink stand’s products are made from vegetables that — despite their quality — are unsuitable as ingredients for burgers because they are too small or have some scars.

If the drinks sell as expected, the stand will help reduce food waste by more than 4 tons per year, according to the operator.

Drink stands can operate in a small space because they only require blenders and refrigerators. Mos Food Services said it will consider opening additional stands at other railway stations or commercial complexes, depending on how much product is sold at the first outlet.