Toyota to Open Lexus Charging Stations in Japan to Other EV Users; Company Aims to Have 100 Charging Bases by 2030

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A person charges their car at a Lexus electric vehicle charging station in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Toyota Motor Corp. has announced that electric vehicle charging stations currently only available to Lexus owners will be opened up to other EV users.

Toyota has two stations – one in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, and the other in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture. Charging costs ¥120 per minute and users must make a reservation online. Sevices such as refreshments are available for people while they wait for their vehicles to be charged.

Toyota plans to open additional Lexus charging stations in Osaka Prefecture and Nagoya by the end of March next year, with about 100 locations set to be added across the country by 2030.