Five Automobile Manufacturers Including Toyota Motor Corp. Found to Have Committed Fraud
16:40 JST, June 3, 2024
Five automobile manufacturers, Toyota Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Co., Yamaha Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Co. have been found to have committed fraud related to type certificate testing, the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry announced on Monday.
In the wake of the successive cases of fraud related to the certificate test, which is required for mass production of automobiles, the ministry had required automobile manufacturers to determine whether there were any cases of fraud.
The ministry will conduct on-site inspections at the five automobile manufacturers under the Road Transport Vehicle Law and investigate the facts in detail.
