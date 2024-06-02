Classic Toyota Cars Paraded in Nagoya; Event Celebrates Toyota Museum’s 30th Anniversary

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Toyoda Model AA passenger car, right, and Toyoda Model G1 Truck, center, at the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology in Nishi Ward, Nagoya, on Saturday

NAGOYA — Popular models from Toyota Motor Corp.’s early days were paraded at the Toyota Commemorative Museum of Industry and Technology in Nishi Ward, Nagoya, on Saturday.

Visitors cheered and photographed the elegantly designed vehicles as they drove slowly by at the venue.

The parade was part of an event for the 30th anniversary of the museum and showed off replicas of vehicles normally displayed in the museum.

The cars on parade included a replica of the Toyoda Model G1 Truck, the first car built in 1935 by Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, Ltd. — the predecessor of Toyota — and the Toyoda Model AA, the first passenger car Toyota produced that launched in 1936. The first-generation Celica and Celsior models were also shown.

“The shape of the cars looked good,” said a car-loving three-year-old boy. He visited the exhibition with his family from Nakamura Ward, Nagoya.