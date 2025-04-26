U.S.-Japan Trade Deal ‘Very Close,’ Says Trump, Without Evidence or Details
15:50 JST, April 26, 2025
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he is “getting along very well with Japan” and that the two countries are “very close to a deal” in their negotiations over his tariffs. These comments were made to reporters as he left the White House to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. Trump offered no evidence of progress or details of the discussions.
Japan’s economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa is arranging to visit Washington from Wednesday through May 2 for a second round of tariff talks with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other officials. Tokyo’s top priority is to seek a review of the additional tariffs on Japanese automobiles.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Disaster Relief Team Arrives in Myanmar, Playing Catchup with Chinese, Russian Aid after Earthquake
-
Bessent Calls Tariff Talks with Japan ‘Satisfactory’; Thanks Trump for Holding Talks with Akazawa
-
China Hit With 104％ Reciprocal Tariffs, Japan 24％ as U.S. Heightens Levies on 60 Countries, Regions
-
Trump Complains about Japan-U.S Security Treaty During Cabinet Meeting; U.S. President Previously Called Arrangement Unfair
-
New U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass Expresses Optimism on Tariff Talks between Tokyo, Washington; Glass to Arrive in Mid-April
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tariffs to Cause ‘Short-term Bumps,’ Trump Economic Adviser Tells Fox Business
- Trump’s Auto Tariffs to Cover Hundreds of Billions of Dollars Worth of Vehicle, Parts Imports
- Bank of Japan Gov. Ueda Says ‘Uncertainty Is Quite Large’
- U.S. Tariffs to Deal Serious Blow to Asia’s Emerging Economies; Firms with Production Bases in Southeast Asia May Be Forced to Restructure
- Japan Big Maker Sentiment Worsens: BOJ Tankan