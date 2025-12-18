U.S. Senate Resolution Backs Japan, Condemns China’s Pressure
21:57 JST, December 18, 2025
WASHINGTON (Jiji Press) — Bipartisan U.S. senators on Wednesday introduced a resolution expressing support for Japan and condemning China’s economic and military pressure amid Tokyo-Beijing tensions over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.
The resolution criticizes Beijing for exerting “economic, military and diplomatic coercion and aggression” against Japan.
It applauds Tokyo’s “efforts to diffuse tensions” amid what it calls China’s “continuous unilateral provocation.”
Also, the resolution recognizes Japan’s continuing role as “a key ally in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific” and reaffirms that Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security applies to the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa. China claims the Japanese-administrated islands in the East China Sea and calls them Diaoyu.
The measure was led by Sen. Pete Ricketts, the Republican chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy, and Sen. Christopher Coons, a Democrat who is the panel’s ranking member.
Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Republican who previously served as U.S. ambassador to Japan, also joined as a cosponsor.
Separately, in the House of Representatives, Rep. Ami Bera and Gregory Meeks have sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging stronger U.S. support for Japan over the prime minister’s Taiwan-related remarks, including easing tariff-related pressures. The lawmakers are also exploring a bipartisan House resolution.
"World" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
8 Japanese Nationals Stranded on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island
-
Mozambican Cooking Class Held in Matsuyama, Ehime Pref.; Participants Don Aprons, Bandanas Made from Traditional Mozambique Fabric
-
China to Impose Sanctions on Shigeru Iwasaki, Former Head of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, Who Serves as Adviser to Taiwan’s Executive Branch
-
China Steps Up ‘Wolf Warrior’ Diplomacy Against Japan, Hurling Accusation About Plutonium Stockpile
-
South Korea’s Top Court Dismisses Nippon Steel Appeal in Lawsuit over Requisitioned Worker
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Keidanren Chairman Yoshinobu Tsutsui Visits Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant; Inspects New Emergency Safety System
-
Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations
-
Japan Exports Rise in October as Slump in U.S. Sales Eases
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi’s Power Plans
-
Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction