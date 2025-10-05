Hot word :

U.S. State Department Releases Statement on Newly Elected LDP President Sanae Takaichi

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sanae Takaichi, the new president of the Liberal Democratic Party, poses for photos at the party headquarters on Saturday.

By Shinji Abe / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

17:34 JST, October 5, 2025

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department released a statement about Sanae Takaichi, the former economic security minister who was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party, on Saturday.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Japan to advance U.S. and mutual security and economic interests,” the statement said.

Regarding the bilateral relationship, it said, “The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and across the world, and has never been stronger.”

