U.S. State Department Releases Statement on Newly Elected LDP President Sanae Takaichi
17:34 JST, October 5, 2025
WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department released a statement about Sanae Takaichi, the former economic security minister who was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party, on Saturday.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Japan to advance U.S. and mutual security and economic interests,” the statement said.
Regarding the bilateral relationship, it said, “The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and across the world, and has never been stronger.”
