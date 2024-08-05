Hideki Matsuyama Wins Bronze in Men’s Golf at Paris Olympics; Event Marks Matsuyama’s Second Consecutive Olympic Appearance

Miho Iketani / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hideki Matsuyama makes a birdie putt on No. 5 in the men’s final round of golf on Sunday at the Paris Olympics.

Hideki Matsuyama won the bronze medal in the men’s golf event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a score of 17 under par.

This marks Matsuyama’s second consecutive Olympic appearance since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where he finished in fourth place.