Hideki Matsuyama Wins Bronze in Men’s Golf at Paris Olympics; Event Marks Matsuyama’s Second Consecutive Olympic Appearance
8:47 JST, August 5, 2024
Hideki Matsuyama won the bronze medal in the men’s golf event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a score of 17 under par.
This marks Matsuyama’s second consecutive Olympic appearance since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where he finished in fourth place.
