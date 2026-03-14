Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Daichi Oguri Wins Silver in Para Snowboard Banked Slalom

Daisuke Urakami / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Daichi Oguri holds a silver medal at the Winter Paralympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Friday.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Daichi Oguri won silver in the men’s snowboard banked slalom LL1 category for lower-limb impaired riders at the Milano Cortina Paralympics on Friday, earning Japan’s third medal at the Winter Games. Junta Kosuda finished fifth.

Oguri, 45, and Kosuda, 35, trained together for the past four years, driven by their goal of reaching the podium together.

Oguri had been a professional snowboarder until he lost his right leg in a workplace accident. He made his Paralympic debut at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. That was the year Kosuda took up snowboarding in earnest. The pair became teammates for the 2022 Beijing Games.

Despite being 10 years older, Oguri often approached Kosuda for technical advice, and Kosuda grew increasingly comfortable with his senior teammate.

The two compete in the same sport class of SB-LL1. They are rivals at competitions, but they openly shared training tips to accelerate their progress and adjustments to their prosthetic legs. They also checked social media posts about other international competitors and exchanged information, such as findings about new equipment.

“Daichi approaches the sport with a genuine openness,” said Kosuda. “Even when I, as his junior, cheekily offer advice or point things out, he’s always quick and willing to try them out.”

“Junta has an incredible spirit of inquiry and a strong drive to improve,” said Oguri.

Before Friday’s event, Oguri said, “I want to finish in the top two with Junta.” Kosuda felt the same way.

Oguri took his second run having already clinched a medal. He picked up speed right from the start and finished up with impressive turns. As soon as his silver medal was confirmed, he clapped his hands in joy and gave Kosuda, who had been watching, a firm hug.