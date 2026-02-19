Tokyo Exhibition Featuring VR Walk Through 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Opens, Set to Tour Cities across Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Myaku-Myaku receives a commemorative flag at the inauguration ceremony of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo-themed exhibition in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

An exhibition offering a virtual look at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo kicked off at the Marunouchi Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

Titled “Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan Memorial Caravan ‘Expo Exhibition: Connecting to the Future,’” the exhibition aims to offer those who could not attend the Expo the opportunity to feel as if they are there. The exhibition will run through Sunday before touring three other cities.

The biggest attraction is a dome-shaped theater in which visitors can virtually enter Expo pavilions through 360-degree footage. The event also features a 1/200-scale model of the Grand Ring, the Expo’s landmark 2-kilometer wooden loop, and a panel photo exhibition showcasing the charms of the Expo’s official mascot, Myaku-Myaku.

You may also like to read Myaku-Myaku Fan Event Held in Osaka; ‘Its Butt is so Cute!’ Says Enthusiastic Female Fan

An inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday prior to the exhibition’s opening, where Myaku-Myaku greeted visitors, saying, “Thank you for coming today. It looks so fun.”

Organized by the government, admission to the exhibition is free. The event will be held in Kasuya, Fukuoka Prefecture, from Feb. 28 to March 1; Sapporo from March 7 to 8; and Sendai from March 14 to 15. The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exhibition also plans to hold more events to share memories from the Expo across Japan from April.