Tokyo Exhibition Featuring VR Walk Through 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Opens, Set to Tour Cities across Japan
17:01 JST, February 19, 2026
An exhibition offering a virtual look at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo kicked off at the Marunouchi Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.
Titled “Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan Memorial Caravan ‘Expo Exhibition: Connecting to the Future,’” the exhibition aims to offer those who could not attend the Expo the opportunity to feel as if they are there. The exhibition will run through Sunday before touring three other cities.
The biggest attraction is a dome-shaped theater in which visitors can virtually enter Expo pavilions through 360-degree footage. The event also features a 1/200-scale model of the Grand Ring, the Expo’s landmark 2-kilometer wooden loop, and a panel photo exhibition showcasing the charms of the Expo’s official mascot, Myaku-Myaku.
You may also like to readMyaku-Myaku Fan Event Held in Osaka; ‘Its Butt is so Cute!’ Says Enthusiastic Female Fan
An inauguration ceremony was held on Thursday prior to the exhibition’s opening, where Myaku-Myaku greeted visitors, saying, “Thank you for coming today. It looks so fun.”
Organized by the government, admission to the exhibition is free. The event will be held in Kasuya, Fukuoka Prefecture, from Feb. 28 to March 1; Sapporo from March 7 to 8; and Sendai from March 14 to 15. The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exhibition also plans to hold more events to share memories from the Expo across Japan from April.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Society
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture
-
Foreign Snowboarder in Serious Condition After Hanging in Midair from Chairlift in Nagano Prefecture
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station