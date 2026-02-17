Myaku-Myaku Fan Event Held in Osaka; ‘Its Butt is so Cute!’ Says Enthusiastic Female Fan
11:48 JST, February 17, 2026
OSAKA ― Myaku-Myaku, the mascot of the 2025 Osaka Kansai Expo, grew so popular that a fan event was held on Monday at a theater in Osaka, even after the expo ended.
1600 fans, who had been selected by lottery, came together to enjoy music, dance and games with Myaku-Myaku.
The event was held by the organization that manages the Myaku-Myaku IP. After the Expo ended last October, the organization received so many requests from fans hoping to meet Myaku-Myaku, so it decided to hold the event to show appreciation for the mascot’s popularity.
A female office worker from Sakai City who attended the event said, “I have been a huge fan of Myaku-Myaku ever since I saw it walking around the Expo venue. I especially think its butt is so cute!”
