Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Society>General News

Myaku-Myaku Fan Event Held in Osaka; ‘Its Butt is so Cute!’ Says Enthusiastic Female Fan

#2025 Expo Osaka #Osaka



The Yomiuri Shimbun
Fans greet Myaku-Myaku as it enters the event venue in Osaka City on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:48 JST, February 17, 2026

OSAKA ― Myaku-Myaku, the mascot of the 2025 Osaka Kansai Expo, grew so popular that a fan event was held on Monday at a theater in Osaka, even after the expo ended.

1600 fans, who had been selected by lottery, came together to enjoy music, dance and games with Myaku-Myaku.

You may also like to read

Osaka Expo Mascot Myaku-Myaku-Themed Cafe Opens in Osaka, Set to Run Through Thursday

The event was held by the organization that manages the Myaku-Myaku IP. After the Expo ended last October, the organization received so many requests from fans hoping to meet Myaku-Myaku, so it decided to hold the event to show appreciation for the mascot’s popularity.

A female office worker from Sakai City who attended the event said, “I have been a huge fan of Myaku-Myaku ever since I saw it walking around the Expo venue. I especially think its butt is so cute!”

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#2025 Expo Osaka #Osaka

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Society

JN ACCESS RANKING