Osaka Expo Mascot Myaku-Myaku-Themed Cafe Opens in Osaka, Set to Run Through Thursday
16:32 JST, February 16, 2026
OSAKA — An official cafe of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo opened Monday on the second floor of JP Tower Osaka near JR Osaka Station.
The cafe, which will run through Thursday, serves drink and cakes featuring Myaku-Myaku, the mascot of the Expo, which was held between April and October last year.
A reservation is required to eat and drink at the cafe, and all slots are already booked. Takeout orders are being accepted daily through the LINE messaging app.
Cakes and gelatos colored red and blue like Myaku-Myaku and cappuccinos with the mascot depicted in cocoa powder are being offered.
