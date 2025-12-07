Polar Bear ‘Peace’ Turns 26, Celebrated by Fans from Across Country
14:48 JST, December 7, 2025
MATSUYAMA – Japan’s oldest bottle-fed polar bear is turning 26 this month, and fans from all over Japan have flocked to the Tobe Zoological Park in Ehime Prefecture to celebrate at her birthday party.
Peace, a female polar bear, overcame hardships after being separated from her mother, which required her to be bottle-fed by zookeepers, and has been adored by the zoo’s visitors.
You may also like to readJapan’s Oldest Bottle-Fed Polar Bear Celebrates 25th Birthday; ‘Peace’ Enjoys Ice Birthday ‘Cake’ as Gift Japan’s Oldest Bottle-Fed Polar Bear Celebrates 25th Birthday; Same Zookeeper Has Stayed by her Side Since Birth
Zookeeper Atsuhiro Takaichi, 55, who has been in charge of caring for Peace since she was born, still looks after her in her old age.
At the birthday party, Takaichi expressed his gratitude to the about 500 visitors who came to see Peace.
“Peace is doing well,” he said. “We will continue to be by her side, so please continue to watch over her kindly.”
To celebrate her birthday, fans sent about 110 gifts to the zoo, including apples and seal oil. Peace ate a special 40-centimeter-high ice cake filled with her favorite foods like apples and salmon.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fire Damages 170 Buildings in Oita, Western Japan
-
Tatsuya Nakadai, Japanese Actor, Dies at 92; Appeared in Films Including “The Human Condition” and “Ran” (UPDATE 1)
-
M5.7 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Kumamoto Pref., Measuring Upper 5 Intensity, No Tsunami Expected
-
Beloved Cat Stationmaster Nitama in Wakayama Pref. Passes Away at 15
-
No Easy Fix for Tokyo’s Soaring Real Estate Prices
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Rising Prices
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.