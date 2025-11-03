Woman Possibly Attacked by Bear Dies in Akita Pref. Among String of Bear Attacks in Northern Japan
14:34 JST, November 3, 2025
YUZAWA, Akita — A 79-year-old woman was found dead in a mountain forest area in Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, at about 9 a.m. Monday. Police are investigating the possibility of a bear attack as her face bore wounds resembling animal scratches.
According to the police, the woman had called her family on Sunday morning, saying, “I’m going to the mountains,” after which contact was lost. Her family then filed a search request with the police.
Her body was found in the mountains several dozen meters from her home.
The woman regularly went into the mountains to collect mushrooms, the police said.
Bear attacks on humans occurred one after another in the prefecture on Monday. In Akita City, a 65-year-old male office worker leaving home for work was attacked by a 1.2-meter-long bear at about 5:30 a.m., sustaining facial injuries. In Daisen, an 83-year-old man walking his dog was scratched by a bear on his face and arms, sustaining injuries, at about 7 a.m.
Meanwhile, a man in his 70s, who was picking mushroom in the mountains in Towada, Aomori Prefecture, made an emergency call to the police at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, saying, “I was injured in a bear attack.” According to the police, the man sustained facial injuries but was conscious.
What Should You Do If You Encounter Bear?
Related Tags
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
Tokyo’s Shibuya, Shinjuku Wards Take Measures to Prevent Disruptive Behavior and Brace for Foreign Tourist Surge on Halloween
-
Typhoon Nakri to Approach Japan Over the Weekend; Will Near Okinawa, Daito Islands from Friday-Saturday
-
Hokkaido Mountain Pass Covered in Snow as Many Areas of North Japan See First Snow of Year
-
Typhoon Nakri Approaches Daito Islands, Fear of Another Hit to Izu Islands
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November