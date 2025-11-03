Woman Possibly Attacked by Bear Dies in Akita Pref. Among String of Bear Attacks in Northern Japan

YUZAWA, Akita — A 79-year-old woman was found dead in a mountain forest area in Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, at about 9 a.m. Monday. Police are investigating the possibility of a bear attack as her face bore wounds resembling animal scratches.

According to the police, the woman had called her family on Sunday morning, saying, “I’m going to the mountains,” after which contact was lost. Her family then filed a search request with the police.

Her body was found in the mountains several dozen meters from her home.

The woman regularly went into the mountains to collect mushrooms, the police said.

Bear attacks on humans occurred one after another in the prefecture on Monday. In Akita City, a 65-year-old male office worker leaving home for work was attacked by a 1.2-meter-long bear at about 5:30 a.m., sustaining facial injuries. In Daisen, an 83-year-old man walking his dog was scratched by a bear on his face and arms, sustaining injuries, at about 7 a.m.

Meanwhile, a man in his 70s, who was picking mushroom in the mountains in Towada, Aomori Prefecture, made an emergency call to the police at about 10:15 a.m. Monday, saying, “I was injured in a bear attack.” According to the police, the man sustained facial injuries but was conscious.