Measures for protecting yourself during bear encounter

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Bears are appearing more frequently not only in mountain forests, but also in areas where humans reside.

The following countermeasures to prevent harm are excerpted from the Environment Ministry’s bear sighting response manual.

(1) If the bear is at a distance:

Remain calm and quietly leave the area.

Do not suddenly shout or make other loud noises, as this may startle the bear and lead to unpredictable behavior.

(2) If the bear is nearby:

Calmly increase the distance by slowly backing away while keeping the bear in sight.

Do not panic and run away, as bears tend to pursue fleeing objects and turning your back may provoke them.

(3) If the bear is very close at hand:

The likelihood of extreme reactions, such as direct attacks, increases significantly.

Cover your face and head with your arms, since attacks often target these areas, and immediately lie face down to minimize serious injury or fatal damage.

Spray bear repellent directly at the bear.

(4) If you encounter a mother bear or her cubs:

Extra caution is required because a mother bear will often take aggressive action to protect her cubs.

Even if you see a cub alone, the mother bear is likely nearby, so quickly leave the area.

(5) Using bear spray

The spray contains the chemical capsaicin, an active component in chili peppers.

Because it irritates mucous membranes, discharge it toward the bear’s face to hit its eyes, nose, and throat.

Its use is not effective in areas with undergrowth reaching human height or from excessive distances.

**Ensure it is carried somewhere that is immediately accessible.**

Be aware that the person deploying the spray may also be affected depending on the wind direction.