Body Found near Inn Where Employee Went Missing in Apparent Bear Attack in Iwate Pref.
14:52 JST, October 17, 2025
MORIOKA — A body was found on Friday morning in the mountains near an inn in Iwate Prefecture where a male employee had gone missing in what is believed to have been a bear attack, police said.
The police said that, based on the body shape and clothing, it is highly likely the body is that of the employee, who was apparently attacked and killed by the bear.
The man went missing after heading off to clean an open-air hot spring bath along a river in Kitakami in the prefecture.
A bear, believed to be an adult and about 1.5 meters long, was found next to the body and culled by a hunter from a local hunting club.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Full Moon Event Held Around Tokyo’s Shimokitazawa Station
-
Powerful Typhoon Halong on Pacific Ocean near Japan on Wednesday, Approaching South of Tokyo on Thursday (Update 2)
-
100-Year-Old Doctor in Wakayama Prefecture Still Practices Medicine with No Intention to Retire
-
Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line, Oimachi Line suspended service from 1st train Monday due to train accident near Tokyo
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030