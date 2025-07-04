Japan PM Ishiba: Govt to Take all Possible Measures on Tokara Islands Earthquakes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters about a series of earthquakes around the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, in Tokyo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday the government will take all possible measures over a series of earthquakes that have been hitting the area around the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture since late last month.

His comments came after an earthquake at Akuseki-jima Island on Thursday afternoon measuring lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, the highest level among the more than 1,000 tremors that have struck the islet and its surroundings since June 21.

On Thursday, the government’s information liaison office, which was set up at the crisis management center of the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, had its status elevated to be the countermeasures office.

Campaigning for the July 20 House of Councillors election officially kicked off on Thursday, which means Ishiba will be traveling all over the nation as the president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

“I’ve made sure I can give prompt, accurate instructions [if any major quake happens],” Ishiba said to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.