Strong Earthquake Hits Japan’s Akuseki-jima Island, Kagoshima Pref.; No Tsunami Feared

The Japan News

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:30 JST, July 3, 2025

A strong earthquake measuring under 6 on the Japanese seismic scale struck Akuseki-jima Island in Toshima Village, Kagoshima Prefecture, at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami is feared.

