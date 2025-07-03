Strong Earthquake Hits Japan’s Akuseki-jima Island, Kagoshima Pref.; No Tsunami Feared
The Yomiuri Shimbun
16:30 JST, July 3, 2025
A strong earthquake measuring under 6 on the Japanese seismic scale struck Akuseki-jima Island in Toshima Village, Kagoshima Prefecture, at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
No tsunami is feared.
