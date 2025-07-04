Hot word :

Japan’s Tokara Islands Hit by at Least 60 Quakes Measuring 1 or Stronger on Japanese Seismic Intensity Scale on Friday as of Around Noon


The Japan News

12:37 JST, July 4, 2025

At least 60 earthquakes measuring 1 or stronger on the Japanese seismic intensity scale have hit areas around the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday as of around noon, according to Japan Meteorological Agency’s website.

