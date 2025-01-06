Fiery-Red Mountain Rocks at Dawn Delight Hikers
10:00 JST, January 6, 2025
The burning-red color of the mountain rocks complements the blue-grey hue of the dawn sky.
Located at an altitude of 2,300 meters in the Northern Alps in Nagano Prefecture, Karasawa Cirque is known for its view at daybreak, drawing many people during the hiking season.
Karasawa Cirque is a U-shaped valley carved out by ancient glaciers. It is surrounded by famous peaks over 3,000 meters high in the Northern Alps, as it is on the major mountain trail leading to Mt. Oku-Hotakadake and Mt.Kita-Hotakadake, both of which are popular summits among avid hikers.
At around 5:50 a.m. on Oct.19, the temperature in Karasawa Cirque was still below 0 C, and the dark sky was gradually brightening. Clouds crossed the eastern ridge of the mountains and quietly flowed into the valley.
The western side of the mountain wall suddenly turned bright red, and it looked as if the mountains were burning. Cheers were heard from the hikers who had gathered to see nature’s show.
The spectacle did not last long, however. Within a few minutes, clouds rose up from below and completely covered the area in a white mist, with visibility less than 10 meters.
Seeing such a spectacle is a reward for those who have endured at least 6 to 7 hours of hiking over about 15 kilometers. Enjoying the scene also requires some luck, as precarious mountain weather often obscures the view of the mountain peaks with thick clouds or rain.
There are a few paths to get to Karasawa Cirque, although the major routes are the ones connecting with Kamikochi, a popular tourist destination in the region.
On the paths between Karasawa Cirque and Kamikochi, which run along the Azusa River, hikers can enjoy a variety of scenery including a clear flowing river, rocky mountains and marshlands. In the autumn, yellow-colored leaves add even more color. A number of mountain huts dot the trails.
In the Karasawa Cirque area, two mountain lodges are available for accommodations as well as camp sites. To get the area, submitting a mountain climbing registration form in advance is required.
In the Kamikochi area, which is in the Chubusangaku National Park, private transportation is not allowed. Direct buses from Tokyo to Kamikochi, including overnight buses, are available. If traveling by train, buses from JR Matsumoto Station and ALPICO Shin-Shimashima Station operate to Kamikochi.
The entire area is closed for winter from around mid-November to mid-April every year.
