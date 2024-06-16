Historic Buildings in Tokyo Opened to Public For Architecture Festival
Old & New video
16:06 JST, June 16, 2024
The Tokyo Architecture Festival, an event that allows the general public to enter notable buildings in central Tokyo, was held mainly on May 25-26. The festival was organized by an executive committee chaired by Prof. Shunsuke Kurakata, an architectural history specialist at Osaka Metropolitan University, under the theme, “Feel the people, know the town through architecture.”
The buildings opened for public visits were 18 structures built in the areas of Nihonbashi-Kyobashi, Ginza-Tsukiji, Otemachi-Marunouchi-Yurakucho and Kanda from the period after the Great Kanto Earthquake in 1923 up until the Japan’s rapid economic growth between the mid-1950s and the early 1970s. With no reservations required and free admission, many of these buildings had long lines of visitors throughout the day.
One of the buildings opened for public viewing was Edoya, a long-established business that has been manufacturing and selling various kinds of brushes since 1718 and is housed in a traditional Japanese-style building. Built in 1924, the two-story wooden building serves both as a shop and residence and is designated as a National Registered Tangible Cultural Property.
Normally, only the shop area facing the street is accessible to the general public. However, during the festival, visitors were allowed to enter the inner accounting area in small groups after removing their shoes. There, they could explore the interior while listening to explanations from Katsutoshi Hamada, the 12th-generation president. The event received high praise from the visitors.
The Mitsukoshi Theater, in a unique location on the sixth floor of the Nihombashi Mitsukoshi Main Store, was opened to the public on May 21. The theater was established in 1927 with the intention of fostering not only an architectural but also a cultural revival after the 1923 earthquake. Although the theater has been largely preserved since its inauguration, it is still used for performances today, so it is normally difficult to enter freely.
In addition to the opening of the buildings, more than 40 fee-charging guided tours featuring explanations from architects and researchers were also held during the event. Similar architectural events have been held in Osaka and Kyoto, but this is the first time one of this scale has taken place in Tokyo, according to the organizer.
“To have so many people come to see it, the building is the happiest one,” said Rikihiro Kawasaki, the owner of the old Miyawaki building, known as MUSEE GINZA, which was also one of the buildings participating in this special open house.
"JN Specialities" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Landscape Artists Show Talent in Truck-bed Contest in Osaka
-
Rakugo Scholar Matthew Shores to Talk at Waseda University in Japanese about His Research; First in the Donald Keene Memorial Foundation Lecture Series
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/24-5/30)
-
Japanese Supermarket Becomes Place for Japanese, Muslims to Interact; Offers Halal-certified Products Alongside Typical Japanese Products
-
The Japan News / Weekly Edition (5/31-6/6)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Major Japanese Firms Agree to Raise Pay by 5.58%
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Govt Aims for 30％ Global Market Share of Japanese Next-Generation Vehicles; Inter-Company Cooperation, Collaboration Key
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times