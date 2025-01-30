Trump Says He Was Briefed on ‘Terrible’ Plane Crash near Washington Airport

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Emergency service vehicles stand near the site of the crash after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, outside Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025.

REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign the Laken Riley Act, at the White House, in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had been briefed on the “terrible accident” that occurred when a plane collided with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

He said he was monitoring the situation and would provide details as they arise.