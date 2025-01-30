Home>News Services>Reuters

Trump Says He Was Briefed on ‘Terrible’ Plane Crash near Washington Airport

REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Emergency service vehicles stand near the site of the crash after American Eagle flight 5342 collided with a helicopter while approaching Reagan Washington National Airport and crashed in the Potomac River, outside Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025.
REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign the Laken Riley Act, at the White House, in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2025.

Reuters

13:00 JST, January 30, 2025

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had been briefed on the “terrible accident” that occurred when a plane collided with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.


He said he was monitoring the situation and would provide details as they arise.




Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Reuters Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING