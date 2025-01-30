Trump Says He Was Briefed on ‘Terrible’ Plane Crash near Washington Airport
13:00 JST, January 30, 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had been briefed on the “terrible accident” that occurred when a plane collided with a military helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.
He said he was monitoring the situation and would provide details as they arise.
