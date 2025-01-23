Trump Nominates Former CKE Restaurants CEO Puzder as US Ambassador to EU
12:02 JST, January 23, 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is nominating Andrew Puzder, a former CEO of CKE Restaurants, as his choice for U.S. ambassador to the European Union, a day after the new U.S. leader vowed to hit the EU with tariffs.
Puzder was nominated to be labor secretary during Trump’s first administration but withdrew amid concerns he could not garner enough Senate votes to be confirmed.
Trump says the EU and other countries had troubling trade surpluses with the United States.
“The European Union is very, very bad to us,” he said on Tuesday, repeating comments made Monday when he took office.
“So they’re going to be in for tariffs. It’s the only way … you’re going to get fairness.”
Trump voiced his latest tariff threats in remarks to reporters at the White House after taking office without immediately imposing tariffs as he had promised during his campaign. Trump has also threatened tariffs against Mexico, Canada and China.
“Andy will do an excellent job representing our Nation’s interests in this important region,” the president said while nominating Puzder as U.S. ambassador to the EU.
When nominated to be labor secretary during Trump’s first administration, Puzder was at the center of a swirl of controversies, complaints and potential conflicts.
He had admitted in 2017 that he and his wife had employed an undocumented person as a housekeeper. He also faced a flurry of complaints and legal cases brought by workers against his business and its franchises.
He was CEO of CKE Restaurants, which franchised fast-food chains including Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr, from 2000 till 2017.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Fiery Crash Kills Nearly All on Board in Worst Airline Disaster in South Korea (UPDATE 8)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Slips More than 1％ on 1st Trading Day of 2025 after Year-end Rally (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slumps, Dragged Down by Tumble in Uniqlo Owner (Update1)
-
Powerful Earthquake Kills Nearly 100 in Tibet, Rattles Nepal
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Ends Lower as Investors Book Profits; Chip-Related Shares Weigh (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Princess Kako Visits Imperial Palace on Her 30th Birthday
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes
- Japan Allows 5 Countries to Renew Working Holiday Visas; Britain, Canada Among Eligible Countries