Japan’s Nikkei Stock Gains on Wall Street’s Lead; Autos, Tech Shine

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average gained on Monday, buoyed by Wall Street’s Friday rally.

The Nikkei added 0.8% to 39,017.32 as of 0209 GMT. The broader Topix rose 0.7%.

Big tech names supported the Nikkei’s rise, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest soaring 4% to be the index’s top performer. Chip-making machinery giant Tokyo Electron firmed 1.6%.

Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced 1% or more on Friday after a benign reading of U.S. inflation saw traders raise bets for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve next year. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index outperformed with a 1.5% jump.

U.S. S&P 500 futures were up 0.3% on Monday.

The auto sub-index was the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groups, climbing 1.7%. Toyota was up 2.2%.

The carmakers’ rally came despite a rebound in the yen from a five-month low to the U.S$. on Friday, although at ¥156.40 per U.S$., the Japanese currency remained more than 1% below where it started the day on Thursday. A weak local currency increases the value of overseas sales.

Equity sentiment was also supported by the passage of spending legislation in the U.S. Congress on Saturday, averting a destabilizing government shutdown ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

The Nikkei has climbed 2.2% so far in December, putting it on track for a 16.7% rally this year. The last trading day of the year in Japan will be Dec. 30.