South Korea Court Begins Review of Yoon Impeachment

Pool via Reuters/File
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks on the government budget at the National Assembly in Seoul in October 2022.

10:44 JST, December 16, 2024

SEOUL (Reuters) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court will begin on Monday reviewing the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his Dec. 3 martial law attempt, said a court spokesperson, while investigators plan to question him this week according to Yonhap news.

All six current justices of the court will attend the first meeting over the impeachment, which the opposition-led parliament passed on Saturday. The court has up to six months to decide whether to remove Yoon from office or to reinstate him.

Yoon and a number of senior officials face potential charges of insurrection, for the short-lived martial law.

A joint team of investigators from the police, the defense ministry and an anti-corruption agency are planning to call Yoon in for questioning on Wednesday, Yonhap news reported.

The investigators’ office could not be immediately reached for confirmation.

On Sunday Yoon did not appear in response to a summons for questioning by a separate investigation by the prosecutors’ office, Yonhap news reported.

