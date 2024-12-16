South Korea Court Begins Review of Yoon Impeachment
10:44 JST, December 16, 2024
SEOUL (Reuters) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court will begin on Monday reviewing the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his Dec. 3 martial law attempt, said a court spokesperson, while investigators plan to question him this week according to Yonhap news.
All six current justices of the court will attend the first meeting over the impeachment, which the opposition-led parliament passed on Saturday. The court has up to six months to decide whether to remove Yoon from office or to reinstate him.
Yoon and a number of senior officials face potential charges of insurrection, for the short-lived martial law.
A joint team of investigators from the police, the defense ministry and an anti-corruption agency are planning to call Yoon in for questioning on Wednesday, Yonhap news reported.
The investigators’ office could not be immediately reached for confirmation.
On Sunday Yoon did not appear in response to a summons for questioning by a separate investigation by the prosecutors’ office, Yonhap news reported.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Christmas TV Movies Are in Their Taylor Swift Era, with Two Swift-inspired Films Airing This Year
-
Israel Strikes Suspected Chemical Weapons Sites and Long-range Rockets in Syria
-
Kadokawa Shares Surge after News of Sony Acquisition Talks
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher as Chip-Related Shares Track Nasdaq Gains (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Ends Higher in Choppy Trade (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Policy Normalization to Support Long-Term Growth: Ueda
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Christmas TV Movies Are in Their Taylor Swift Era, with Two Swift-inspired Films Airing This Year