Japan’s Nikkei Stock Hits 2-month High after In-line Us Inflation Data
12:31 JST, December 12, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a two-month high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s strength, as an in-line U.S. inflation report boosted expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut this month.
The Nikkei crossed 40,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, rising to as high as 40,0091.51, before ending the morning session 1.29% higher at 39,881.1.
The broader Topix climbed 1.03% to 2,777.55.
“U.S. inflation data convinced the market that the Fed will cut rates at its meeting next week,” said Yugo Tsuboi chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.
A Labor Department report showed U.S. consumer prices in November increased by the most in seven months, though broadly in line with market expectations.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index advanced overnight and a rally in tech stocks, following the inflation data, lifted the Nasdaq above the 20,000-point milestone for the first time.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce its policy decision next week and the market has priced in a rate hike by January, said Tsuboi.
“Whether the BOJ raises rates this month or next month, the market is unlikely to make a drastic move like in August.”
Chip-related stocks gained, with Advantest jumping 4.2% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei. Tokyo Electron added 0.7%.
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing rose 1.46%.
$1 = ¥152.2200
