Russian Attacks Kill 12, Wound 40 in Ukraine’s Southeast
12:08 JST, December 7, 2024
Russian attacks on the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih in southeastern Ukraine on Friday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 40, regional officials said.
A strike on a car repair shop in Zaporizhzhia turned the facility into a giant fireball and killed 10 people, the regional governor said.
Media quoted a local official as saying 24 people were injured, including two children.
Some settlements experienced power supply problems after the attack, the governor added.
In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s hometown, also in the southeast, a missile strike on an administrative building killed two people.
At least 19 others, including a child, were injured, emergency services said, adding that residential houses were also damaged.
