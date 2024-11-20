Seven & i Shares Soar after Report Founding Family Aims to Complete Buyout This FY
10:28 JST, November 20, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Shares in Seven & i Holdings jumped more than 9% in early Tokyo trading on Wednesday following a media report that the founding family behind the Japanese retailer was aiming to take it private within this financial year ending in March.
The shares were last up 9.2% at ¥2,661 ($17.20), compared with a 0.19% rise in the benchmark Nikkei average.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday that the founding Ito family aims to raise more than $51.7 billion to take the company private through a special purpose company, which is in talks with Japan’s three largest lenders and major U.S. financial institutions.
Seven & i has been under pressure to convince investors it can enhance value on its own and fend off a $47-billion takeover bid from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard. ($1 = ¥154.7200 )
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Long-Range Ballistic Missile Test Splashes Down between Japan and Russia (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Closes at 2-week Peak as Tech Shares Track Nasdaq Higher (Update 1)
-
Nissan Plans 9,000 Job Cuts, Slashes Annual Profit Outlook
-
Iran Arrests Female Student Who Stripped to Protest Harassment
-
Chinese Solar Firms Go Where US Tariffs Don’t Reach
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention