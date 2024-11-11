Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls as Dim Corporate Outlook Dulls Sony’s Shine
12:55 JST, November 11, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday as domestic firms’ dim outlook hurt sentiment, although Sony jumped on posting a 73% rise in quarterly profit.
The Nikkei fell 0.39% to 39,347.79 by the midday break, while the broader Topix was down 0.34% to 2,732.86.
“A significant number of companies revised down their outlook. That negative surprise has made investors cautious about buying local stocks,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.
“The market is awaiting the outcome of SoftBank (Group) and banks to confirm the outlook trend.”
Results of Honda Motor, which reported a surprise 15% drop in second-quarter operating profit last week, was particularly a big surprise, said Kamada. The stock fell 1% on Monday.
Nissan tanked for a second session, falling 4.72% after announcing last week it would cut 9,000 jobs and 20% of its manufacturing capacity as it struggles with sales in China and the United States.
Toyota slipped 0.15%.
Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing fell 0.55% to become the biggest drag on the Nikkei, while chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron shed 1.16%.
On the bright side, Sony jumped 5.81% after the audio equipment and game maker’s operating profit rose 73% in the July-September quarter.
Suzuki Motor jumped 6.64% after raising its annual operating and net profit forecasts for the year to March 2025.
Of more than 1,600 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s prime market, 34% rose, 62% fell and 3% were flat.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New Rules Drive Japanese Trucking Sector to the Brink
-
Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson Win 2024 Nobel Economics Prize
-
Nikkei Closes Lower as Chip Stocks Drag, Investors Focus on Earnings (Update 1)
-
G-Shock Watchmaker Casio Delays Earnings Release Due to Ransomware Attack
-
North Korea Long-Range Ballistic Missile Test Splashes Down between Japan and Russia (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- JICA Employee Suspected of Leaking Info on ODA Project in Manila; Bidding for Railway Renovation May Have Been Impacted
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Japanese Automakers Team Up on Software Development; Aim to Compete with U.S., China in SDV Market
- 2024 POLLS: Ruling Camp Likely to Win Lower House Majority
- China Spokesperson Avoids Commenting on Hidankyo’s Nobel Prize; Claims Country Holds Antinuclear Stance