Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises on Wall Street Strength, Weaker Yen

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average traded higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street’s strong finish overnight, with sentiment lifted by a weaker yen.

The Nikkei was up 0.93% at 39,847.15 as of 0007 GMT, while the broader Topix jumped 1.66% to 2,761.13.

U.S. stocks rallied sharply to close at record highs on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election in a stunning comeback four years after being voted out of the White House.

The U.S$. soared to a four-month high on Wednesday after Trump’s win. The dollar was last flat 1.X% at 154.6 .

A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters’ overseas earnings when repatriated.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest rose 1.14% to give the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Home interior goods maker and retailer Nitori Holdings , which imports most of its materials from overseas, fell 4.84% to weigh on the Nikkei the most.

Banking shares rose, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group up 6.08% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rising 4.9%.