Russian Upper House of Parliament Ratifies North Korea Partnership Treaty, Says RIA

Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to receive diplomatic credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia November 5, 2024.

17:53 JST, November 6, 2024

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday voted in favour of ratifying a treaty of partnership between Russia and North Korea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed the treaty, which includes a mutual defence clause, during Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June.

Russia and North Korea have deepened cooperation since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with South Korea, Ukraine and the United States saying North Korean troops are on the ground in Russia and preparing to deploy in support of Russia.

Moscow has neither denied not confirmed that.

