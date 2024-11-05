Myanmar Junta Chief to Make First China Visit Since Seizing Power

REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Myanmar’s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will travel to China this week to attend regional summits, state media said on Monday, in the embattled top general’s first visit to the influential neighbouring nation since he seized power in a 2021 coup.

Since the coup Myanmar has been in chaos, including areas along its border with China, as an armed resistance movement combined with established ethnic minority militias to wrest control of large territories from the military government.

Min Aung Hlaing will attend summits of the Greater Mekong Subregion and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Co-operation Strategy (ACMECS) and join a meeting with Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam on Nov.6 and 7 in Kunming, MRTV said.

“He will have meetings and discussions with authorities from China and will work on enhancing the bilateral relationship, economic and development in several sectors,” it said, referring to the junta chief.

The Myanmar military’s deterioration, in the face of rapid gains by anti-junta fighters since a surprise offensive last October, has alarmed China, which has sealed parts of the border and halted key imports to rebel-controlled areas, Reuters has reported.

China has strategic economic interests in Myanmar, including major oil and gas pipelines crossing the country and a planned deep-sea port in the Bay of Bengal.

Beijing also imports rare earths from its smaller neighbour for use in the automotive and wind energy sectors.

“Whether he is going there to receive more Chinese support or more Chinese pressure, it’s only bad for the people,” said David Mathieson, an independent analyst who tracks Myanmar.

“China has made clear they are supporting the SAC and their elections transition plan,” he said, referring to the junta’s State Administration Council, headed by Min Aung Hlaing.

The junta began a nationwide census last month to pave the way for an election next year, despite not having control over wide swathes of the country, and with dozens of political parties disbanded.

Beijing promised technical support and aid to the junta for the census and the proposed election, Myanmar state media said in August after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Min Aung Hlaing.

The meeting, in Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw, was seen by some critics as Beijing’s endorsement of the junta and activists in the war-torn country have voiced frustration at China’s stance, calling it a barrier to their struggle for democracy.