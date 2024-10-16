Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls Nearly 2％ as Chipmakers Track US Peers Lower (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, as chip-related stocks tracked an overnight drop in U.S. peers following demand concerns, with Tokyo Electron slumping 10%.

The Nikkei was down 1.96% at 39,126.71, as of 0225 GMT, and set to snap a four-day winning streak. The index crossed the 40,000 level to touch a three-month high in the previous session.

“The Nikkei’s declines reflected the index’s sharp gains in the recent rally,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst, Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“After all, the market sentiment is not that strong partly because of the yen’s strength against the dollar from three months ago.”

The yen was at about ¥149.045 against the dollar in Asian trade, compared with around ¥160 in mid-July when the Nikkei hit a record peak.

Wall Street’s major stock indexes closed lower on Tuesday, with technology-heavy Nasdaq leading declines after a 1% drop, as chip stocks came under pressure.

U.S. semiconductor stocks slumped after chip equipment maker ASML cut its annual sales forecast over weak non-AI chip demand, while a report said the Joe Biden administration was considering capping sales of advanced artificial intelligence processors to some countries.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 10.14% to track a 5.3% overnight drop in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index.

Technology investor SoftBank Group fell 4.8% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 1.3%.

The broader Topix was down 1% at 2,695.01. Insurers Tokio Marine Holdings and MS&AD Insurance Group rose 0.45% and 1.06%, respectively, to become the biggest support for the Topix.

The insurance sector climbed 0.5% higher.

Topix’s growth stock index, which includes high-flying technology stocks, fell 1.7%. The value shares index , which tracks stocks with slow growth but higher dividend payouts, slipped 0.54%.