Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Falls after Wall Street’s Weak Finish
10:51 JST, October 8, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average retreated on Tuesday, weighed down by Wall Street’s weak finish overnight and rising U.S. yields on reduced bets of another large rate cut following Friday’s strong jobs report.
The Nikkei was down 0.8% at 39,016.79, as of 0008 GMT, after closing 1.8% higher on Monday. The broader Topix was down 0.98% to 2,712.59.
Wall Street’s three major indexes closed down around 1% on Monday while Treasury yields rose, as traders tamped down bets for Federal Reserve interest-rate easing and worried about the Middle East conflict’s impact on oil prices.
U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note rising to its highest since Aug. 1.
Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group fell 2.12% to drag the Nikkei the most. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing slipped 0.63%.
All but four of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with the brokerage sector declining 1.87% to become the worst performer.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
-
Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in Beirut Strike, Israel’s Military Says
-
Foreigners Turn Net Sellers of Japanese Stocks for 2024 on Concerns Over Yen Strength
-
Nippon Steel, US Steel Send Letter to Biden on Merger Plans
-
‘Shogun’ and ‘Hacks’ Win Top Series Emmy Awards
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll