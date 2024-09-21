Home>News Services>Reuters

Israeli Public Broadcaster Says 150 Rockets Fired from Lebanon

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man attempts to extinguish flames following a rocket attack from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 20, 2024.

Reuters

15:02 JST, September 21, 2024

JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Israeli public broadcaster Kan said on Friday around 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon across the border.

Israeli ambulance service said there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Friday they launched seven separate attacks on Israeli targets with Katyusha rockets.

