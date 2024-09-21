Israeli Public Broadcaster Says 150 Rockets Fired from Lebanon
15:02 JST, September 21, 2024
JERUSALEM, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Israeli public broadcaster Kan said on Friday around 150 rockets were fired from Lebanon across the border.
Israeli ambulance service said there were no immediate reports of casualties.
Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Friday they launched seven separate attacks on Israeli targets with Katyusha rockets.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
British Rock Band Oasis to Reunite for 2025 Tour
-
China Stops Foreign Adoptions of its Children After Three Decades
-
TikTok’s Keith Lee Says D.C. Dining Is Too Boozy. Insiders Disagree.
-
Pope Opens Asia Odyssey with Stop in Indonesia to Rally Catholics, Hail Religious Freedom Tradition
-
Nippon Steel, US Steel Send Letter to Biden on Merger Plans
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Strong Typhoon Shanshan Predicted to Approach Western, Eastern Japan Earliest on Wednesday
- Mobile Suit Gundam in New York; Bandai Promotes Popular Anime Series with 2-Meter-High Statue in 14 U.S. Locations