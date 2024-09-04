Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Slips to Three-Week Low after Wall Street Sell-Off (Update 1)
10:01 JST, September 4, 2024 (updated at 12:00 JST)
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average slipped to a three-week low on Wednesday, with chip-related stocks leading the declines, as the market tracked Wall Street’s biggest drop since early August.
As of 0134 GMT, the Nikkei was down 3.3% at 37,393.48. Earlier in the session, the benchmark index fell as much as 4% to hit its lowest level since Aug. 15.
The broader Topix was down 2.76% at 2,657.81.
“Concerns over U.S. economy started growing again. The market will remain cautious until they confirm the outcome of U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.
U.S. stocks slumped on Tuesday, at the start of one of the market’s historically worst months, ahead of data likely to influence how much the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.
The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX, Nasdaq Composite Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded their biggest daily percentage declines since early August.
In Japan, chip-related giant Tokyo Electron fell 6.54%, tracking Nvidia’s 10% drop. Peer Advantest fell 7%. Chipmaker Renesas Electronics fell 8.5% to become the biggest percentage loser in the Nikkei.
Bucking the trend, shares of Nitori Holdings, which imports most materials for furniture and home interior goods, rose 2.75% to support the Nikkei as the yen strengthened.
Fuji Soft jumped 7% after U.S. buyout fund Bain Capital said it would make a counter-offer to buy the software developer that would exceed a rival offer from equity fund KKR.
All the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell, with energy explorers falling 5.5% to become the worst performers.
Of 225 components in the Nikkei, 212 stocks fell, while 12 traded higher and one was flat.
"News Services" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Alain Delon: Women He Loved and Left
-
Japan Ends Megaquake Advisory on Nankai Trough Disasters
-
How Lahaina’s More than 150-year-old Banyan Tree Is Coming Back to Life after Devastating Fire
-
British Rock Band Oasis to Reunite for 2025 Tour
-
How Coca-Cola Tried and Failed to Suppress a Boycott over Gaza
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level