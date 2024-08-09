Iran would Face Significant Consequences If It Attacks Israel, US Official Says

REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

An employee of Luxor’s International Airport, wearing a protective face mask, walks next to an EgyptAir plane in Luxor, Egypt April 9, 2021.

Aug 8 (Reuters) – Iran would face “significant” consequences if it decides to attack Israel, an escalation that would also threaten any hopes of a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.

Regional tensions have increased following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tehran a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military commander from the Lebanese group Hezbollah.