Iran would Face Significant Consequences If It Attacks Israel, US Official Says
11:35 JST, August 9, 2024
Aug 8 (Reuters) – Iran would face “significant” consequences if it decides to attack Israel, an escalation that would also threaten any hopes of a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.
Regional tensions have increased following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tehran a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military commander from the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
