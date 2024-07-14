China, Russia Navies Conduct Joint Patrol in Parts of Pacific, China Media Says

Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

The Russian corvette Gromkiy enters the port of Zhanjiang during the Joint Sea-2024 China-Russia naval exercise, in Zhanjiang, China, in this still image from video released July 13, 2024.

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese and Russian naval fleets recently conducted their fourth joint sea patrol in the Western and Northern Pacific Ocean, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday.

The patrol is part of an annual arrangement between the two and does not target any third party, CCTV said, adding the move had nothing to do with the current international and regional situation.