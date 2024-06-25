Japan’s Nikkei Shakes Off Chip Slump as Value Shares Rally
13:19 JST, June 25, 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average edged higher during the morning session on Tuesday, as investors shifted focus to value stocks over semiconductor and other high-tech shares, while a yen on the back foot continued to support export-related stocks.
The Nikkei was up 0.51% at 39,001.39 by the midday break, while the broader Topix climbed 1.44% to 2,779.59.
U.S. semiconductor bellwether Nvidia slid for a third session on Monday, while the chip stocks index .SOX finished down 3.02%, dampening investor sentiment toward artificial intelligence- and chip-related shares during Asian trading hours.
Disco Corp shares declined 5.3% to be the largest percentage losers, and Tokyo Electron fell 2.5% to single-handedly swipe 86 points off the benchmark index.
AI-focused startup investor SoftBank Group slipped 1.7% to become the second biggest drag.
But a weaker yen continued to support export-related shares that tend to benefit from a soft domestic currency, which hovered close to a 34-year low of 160.245 per dollar. FRX/
Meanwhile, investors picked up value stocks over their growth peers, generating widespread gains in the financial sector to help lift the Nikkei.
Banks added 3.5% to lead sector gains, followed closely by insurance and securities firms, both up around 3.3%.
“Nikkei is a more value-oriented market, and investors may be rebalancing during the approaching quarter-end to gain exposure to the lagging part of the market,” Charu Chanana, global market strategist and head of FX strategy at Saxo said.
“A selective and bottoms-up approach for Japanese stocks could be attractive from here as yen appreciation risks escalate in H2.”
Among financial stocks, Daiwa Securities Group jumped 4.2%, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 4.1%, and Resona Holdings rose about 4%.
Shares of Mizuho Financial Group were up 3.7%.
In other individual stocks, auto maker and index heavyweight Toyota Motor rallied 3.8%.
