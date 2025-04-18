Setouchi Triennale 2025 Opens Across Seto Inland Sea Islands; Hundreds of Art Pieces to Go on Display
16:42 JST, April 18, 2025
The Setouchi Triennale 2025, a contemporary art festival held once every three years on 11 islands and other venues across the Seto Inland Sea, opened on Friday. In the three seasonal sessions — spring (until May 25), summer (Aug. 1–31), and autumn (Oct. 3–Nov. 9) — a total of 256 works by artists from Japan and abroad will be on display.
Organized by an executive committee that includes Kagawa Prefecture, this year’s event hopes to exceed the record 1.17 million visitors achieved in 2019, boosted by synergizing with the ongoing 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Osaka.
At Takamatsu Port in Takamatsu, visitors were captivated by “Sora-Ami: Knitting the Sky,” a four-meter-high, 32-meter-wide work by artist Yasuaki Igarashi using interwoven brightly colored fishing nets.
