Illuminated Ginkgo Trees Delight Visitors with Golden Fleece of Autumnal Leaves; Daily Light-Up Visible at Tokyo Park
14:04 JST, November 28, 2024
People walk under illuminated ginkgo trees with resplendent golden leaves in Showa Kinen Park, which straddles the cities of Tachikawa and Akishima in western Tokyo, on Wednesday evening.
The path of lit up trees runs for about 300 meters, delighting visitors including young people and families. The trees are illuminated from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day through Sunday.
