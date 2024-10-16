Mt. Kurikoma, in Japan’s Tohoku Region, Boasts Beautiful Autumn Leaves

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Nature lovers walk on the side of Mt. Kurikoma, which straddles the prefectures of Miyagi, Akita and Iwate, on Sunday, near the best time to view autumn leaves on the 1,626-meter-high mountain. Many of the trees on the mountainside and the summit have turned bright red and orange, creating a nice atmosphere of deepening autumn for hikers to experience.

According to the Miyagi Prefecture city of Kurihara, where the starting point for climbing the mountain is located, the autumn leaves reached their best about a week later than in an average year, since it was extremely hot this summer.